LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,911,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 425,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.98% of Brixmor Property Group worth $58,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

BRX stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $636,800 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

