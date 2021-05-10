Lufax (NYSE:LU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.80

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 34250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

A number of analysts have commented on LU shares. Rowe assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lufax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.76.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lufax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth $305,000.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

