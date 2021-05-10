M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDC. FMR LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 123.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 25,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter worth about $308,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $236,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDC opened at $62.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $62.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDC. Wolfe Research began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

