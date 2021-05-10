M Partners Comments on Wi-Lan Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:QTR)

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) – Research analysts at M Partners decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Wi-Lan in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. M Partners analyst P. Piotrowski now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05.

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.09 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

