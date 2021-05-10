Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $86.75, but opened at $91.79. Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares last traded at $91.15, with a volume of 114 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.36) EPS.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after acquiring an additional 70,660 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.