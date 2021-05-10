Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

MSGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.60.

Shares of MSGS opened at $184.06 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.51.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.92) EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $20,420,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $19,292,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $1,785,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $2,490,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

