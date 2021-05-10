MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Up to $19.37

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.37, but opened at $20.11. MAG Silver shares last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 5,769 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.23 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 320,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MAG Silver by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $920,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

