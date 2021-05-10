MalwareChain Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week (MALW)

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One MalwareChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MalwareChain has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $2,278.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MalwareChain has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00028117 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001176 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004629 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003163 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MalwareChain Profile

MALW is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 7,704,470 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,469 coins. The official message board for MalwareChain is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07. The official website for MalwareChain is malwarechain.com. MalwareChain’s official Twitter account is @MalwareChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MalwareChain Coin Trading

