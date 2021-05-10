ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Receives $82.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,770. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. ManTech International’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 347.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ManTech International by 16.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

