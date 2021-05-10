Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) announced its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $36.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. Marcus & Millichap has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $40.89.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 22,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $806,070.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,292,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,097,403.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $892,575.00. Insiders sold a total of 518,378 shares of company stock valued at $18,229,987 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

