Maribeth S. Rahe Purchases 10,000 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Director Maribeth S. Rahe purchased 10,000 shares of Consolidated Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,878.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,730. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $707.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,065,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,936,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,944,000 after buying an additional 466,319 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $793,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 110,946 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

