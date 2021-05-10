Markel Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 957,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.8% of Markel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Markel Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $202,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,843 shares of company stock worth $30,108,150. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $232.12 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.82 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $453.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.71 and its 200-day moving average is $211.21.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

