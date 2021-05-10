Markel Corp Increases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $9,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in AON by 10.0% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of AON by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.27.

AON stock opened at $258.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.90. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $177.21 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 22.25%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

