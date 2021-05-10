Marlin Price Hits $0.15 (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $109.14 million and approximately $25.71 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Marlin has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $468.12 or 0.00850125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00065296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 148.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.78 or 0.00248400 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $665.94 or 0.01209378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00029733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $394.99 or 0.00717330 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

