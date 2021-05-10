Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $748,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Masco by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Masco by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 52,082 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Masco by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $88,099.20. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,855 shares of company stock worth $5,140,557. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $66.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

