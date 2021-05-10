Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 477,072 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Masco were worth $50,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Masco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Masco by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after buying an additional 969,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,563,000 after buying an additional 134,086 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,062,000 after buying an additional 492,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,955,000 after buying an additional 41,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $88,099.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,140,557. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,675. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

