MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTZ. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE:MTZ traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.20. 5,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,411. MasTec has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $112.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $152,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after buying an additional 29,024 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in MasTec by 50.1% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,201,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

