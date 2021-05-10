MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MasTec were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in MasTec by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,333,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,114,000 after acquiring an additional 540,467 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 516.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,371,000 after buying an additional 1,208,707 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $95,534,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $56,871,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTZ. Barclays upped their price objective on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. Insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $111.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $112.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

