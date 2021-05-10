MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $133.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

MTZ has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.92.

MTZ stock traded up $5.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.42. 12,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,411. MasTec has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 29,024 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,201,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

