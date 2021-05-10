Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Raised to $172.00 at KeyCorp

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTCH. Barclays boosted their price target on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Match Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.15.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $146.19 on Thursday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.45 and a 200-day moving average of $145.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,353.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Match Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Match Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,418,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.