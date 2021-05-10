Matthew A. Staneff Sells 45,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TMUS stock traded down $3.31 on Monday, hitting $135.81. 5,258,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,595,253. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.50 and a 1-year high of $140.19. The stock has a market cap of $169.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.32 and a 200-day moving average of $127.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.