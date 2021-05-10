Maxim Group Increases Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to $108.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price upped by Maxim Group from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TMTNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $86.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average of $71.56. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $86.70.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

