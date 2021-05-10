Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $687.72 Million

Brokerages predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will announce $687.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $712.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $676.00 million. Maxim Integrated Products posted sales of $545.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,908 shares of company stock worth $2,907,491 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 44,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 44.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,528 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 19,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 373.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 16,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 36.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MXIM traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.65. 2,668,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,459. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.49. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $51.65 and a 1-year high of $98.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

