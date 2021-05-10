MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Sells $360,000.00 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider James Lougheed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Lougheed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $179,136.00.

NYSE MXL opened at $36.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

