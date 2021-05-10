Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) CEO Purchases $163,200.00 in Stock

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) CEO Robert D. Kamphuis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,629.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE MEC opened at $17.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.42 million, a P/E ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mayville Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

