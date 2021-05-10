McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.41.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCFE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $22.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.09. McAfee has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. McAfee’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McAfee will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in McAfee by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

