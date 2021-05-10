McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $192.00 to $222.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. McKesson traded as high as $199.16 and last traded at $199.16, with a volume of 2353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $197.61.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.43.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $280,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $839,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 39.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,855,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

McKesson Company Profile (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

