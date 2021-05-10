McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys 1,066 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,997,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 390.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,252,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,428 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,579,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,309,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,488,000 after purchasing an additional 801,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,545,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,681,000 after purchasing an additional 505,307 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $82.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,256,706. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.