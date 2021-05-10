McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys 1,393 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $203.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $203.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

