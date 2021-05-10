McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 112.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $80.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $80.45.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

