McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $105.18 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $105.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

