McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALXN. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.70.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $170.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.69 and a fifty-two week high of $172.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

