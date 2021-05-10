McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,650 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $100.61 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $100.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.09.

