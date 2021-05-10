McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4,824.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 300,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after purchasing an additional 294,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 157,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $78.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average is $78.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $198.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.