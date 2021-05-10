Medifast (NYSE:MED) Reaches New 12-Month High at $285.00

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $285.00 and last traded at $285.00, with a volume of 149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.32.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MED. DA Davidson upped their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.47.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 95.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MED. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,448,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medifast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,210,000 after acquiring an additional 85,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Medifast by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after acquiring an additional 78,494 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in Medifast by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,597,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Medifast by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 32,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

