Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,434,851,000 after acquiring an additional 51,134 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $783,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,756,000 after acquiring an additional 112,257 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 636,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $231,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,360,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.85.

Shares of COO stock opened at $404.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.87. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.92 and a twelve month high of $415.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

