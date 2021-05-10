Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,855,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.00.

APD stock opened at $290.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.57. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.52 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

