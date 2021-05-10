Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $451,000 Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 746.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,949 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $542,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,627 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after buying an additional 567,226 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 67.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,897,000 after buying an additional 497,109 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 15.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after buying an additional 109,335 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 754,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOV opened at $17.25 on Monday. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.22.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

