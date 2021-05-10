Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,681 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,129,000 after purchasing an additional 612,537 shares during the period. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth $193,350,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,611,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,100,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,482,000 after purchasing an additional 373,646 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at $28,136,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $1,922,652.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,814,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,727,288.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,195 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $42.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

