Meme (MEME) Trading Down 30.9% Over Last 7 Days

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $966.32 or 0.01763260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meme has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $27.06 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.93 or 0.00665894 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005477 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019335 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000027 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000434 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars.

