MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,925.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bradesco Corretora cut MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,758.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,481.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $746.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9,257.30 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,529.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,596.74.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

