Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.82. The stock had a trading volume of 368,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,733,582. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average of $78.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $199.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

