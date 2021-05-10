Merculet Hits Market Capitalization of $6.65 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Merculet coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar. Merculet has a total market cap of $6.65 million and $156,364.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $480.64 or 0.00876165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00064950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 144.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.87 or 0.00247677 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $667.48 or 0.01216769 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003702 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00029857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.31 or 0.00716967 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,327,427,964 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet.

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

