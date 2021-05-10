Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.25.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $64.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average of $74.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $52.40 and a 52-week high of $92.98.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at $712,540.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $192,225.00. Insiders sold 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,077 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $426,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.