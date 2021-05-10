Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Meridian Bioscience accounts for about 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of Meridian Bioscience worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIVO. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

VIVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 26,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $789,095.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,667.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,181 shares of company stock worth $1,789,095. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIVO stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.07. 7,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,638. The firm has a market cap of $822.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.59. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.