Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT Raised to $73.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MMSI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.11.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average is $56.55.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 25,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,995.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $732,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,383. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212,022 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,033,000 after buying an additional 2,414,401 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,606,000 after buying an additional 266,619 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 776,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,091,000 after acquiring an additional 63,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10,149.5% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,987,000 after acquiring an additional 659,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

