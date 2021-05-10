Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Meritor worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Meritor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $27.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Meritor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTOR. TheStreet lowered Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

