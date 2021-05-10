Metro’s (MTTWF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:MTTWF opened at $9.00 on Friday. Metro has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

