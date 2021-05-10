MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGM. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.06.

NYSE MGM opened at $39.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In other news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $255,234.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,795.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $2,071,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,789,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,371,793 shares of company stock valued at $88,773,437 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

