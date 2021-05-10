Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $63,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 117,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $85.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.21 and its 200 day moving average is $77.65.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

